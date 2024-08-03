Education minister's, mayor's houses in Chattogram vandalised

Vandalised cars seen near the gate of Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury house in Chattgoram on 3 August. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The home of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel in Chattogram's Chashma Hill was attacked by unidentified men today (3 August).

Right after, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury's house was also vandalised.

The minister was not home at the time of the attack, but some members of his family were.

Two cars in front of the house were vandalised, with one being set on fire.

The furniture inside the house was also damaged.

Vandalised cars near the gate of Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury. Photo: Prothom Alo

The incident took place around 6:30pm.

It has been alleged that the attack originated from the Anti-Discrimination Student movement, but student leaders denied this.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Khan Talat Mahmud, co-coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student movement, denied any part of the students' in either of the attacks.

"Our protest march program ended at the Tigerpass intersection. We aren't liable for any untoward incidents."

Before this, at around 5:30pm, MP Mohiuddin Bachchu's office in the port city was vandalised near Tigerpass. A police box was also set on fire at this time.

ADC (North) of Chattogram police, Mohammad Jahangir, told TBS, "We have received information about the attack on the education minister's house. A police team is going to the spot."

Earlier, thousands of protestors gathered at the Newmarket junction of the city from 2:30pm.

Ctg mayor's house vandalised

The home of Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury's house was vandalised by unidentified men around 7:30pm.

Chittagong City Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Kazi Tarek Aziz confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"I have come to know that Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury's house was attacked immediately after the attack on the education minister's house."

He said the administration was taking action regarding these vandalism and attacks