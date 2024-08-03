Education minister's, mayor's houses in Chattogram vandalised

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 09:31 pm

Related News

Education minister's, mayor's houses in Chattogram vandalised

At around 5:30pm, MP Mohiuddin Bachchu's office in the port city was vandalised near Tigerpass as well. A police box was also set on fire at this time.

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 09:31 pm
Vandalised cars seen near the gate of Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury house in Chattgoram on 3 August. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Vandalised cars seen near the gate of Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury house in Chattgoram on 3 August. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The home of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel in Chattogram's Chashma Hill was attacked by unidentified men today (3 August).

Right after, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury's house was also vandalised.

The minister was not home at the time of the attack, but some members of his family were.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Two cars in front of the house were vandalised, with one being set on fire.   

The furniture inside the house was also damaged. 

Vandalised cars near the gate of Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury. Photo: Prothom Alo
Vandalised cars near the gate of Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury. Photo: Prothom Alo

The incident took place around 6:30pm. 

It has been alleged that the attack originated from the Anti-Discrimination Student movement, but student leaders denied this.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Khan Talat Mahmud, co-coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student movement, denied any part of the students' in either of the attacks. 

"Our protest march program ended at the Tigerpass intersection. We aren't liable for any untoward incidents." 

Before this, at around 5:30pm, MP Mohiuddin Bachchu's office in the port city was vandalised near Tigerpass. A police box was also set on fire at this time.

ADC (North) of Chattogram police, Mohammad Jahangir, told TBS, "We have received information about the attack on the education minister's house. A police team is going to the spot."

Earlier, thousands of protestors gathered at the Newmarket junction of the city from 2:30pm. 

Ctg mayor's house vandalised

The home of Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury's house was vandalised by unidentified men around 7:30pm.

Chittagong City Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Kazi Tarek Aziz confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"I have come to know that Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury's house was attacked immediately after the attack on the education minister's house." 

He said the administration was taking action regarding these vandalism and attacks

Top News

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel / House vandalised / Bangaldesh / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

16h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

18h | Videos