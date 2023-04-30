Education Minister warns of tough punishment if rumours are spread over SSC exams

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Sunday (30 April) said stern action will be taken if anyone is found involved in spreading rumours over SSC question papers.

"There is no scope of question leak in this year's SSC and equivalent exams, but rumours might spread and those will face tough punishment who will be found involved in spreading rumours," she said while talking to reporters after visiting Badda High School centre in the capital on the first of the SSC and equivalent examinations.   

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naoufel, Secretary to the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Soleman Khan, Directorate General of DSHE Nehal Ahmed and Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar, among others, were also present there.

Social media platforms are being monitored round the clock to prevent the spread of rumours, said Dipu Moni adding that action is being taken instantly if any attempt is made to spread rumours.

Replying to a question about the next year's SSC exam schedule, she said efforts are there to hold the next year's exams ahead but it will be done taking opinion from teachers across the country.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams for 2023 began on Sunday across Bangladesh.

SSC exams began at 10am with Bangla 1st Paper.

According to the Ministry of Education, a total of 20,72,163 candidates are sitting for this year's SSC and equivalent exams.

