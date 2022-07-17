Education Minister embarrassed by assault on Rajshahi college principal

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday said assault on a college principal allegedly by Awami League lawmaker from Rajshahi-1 constituency Omar Faruk Chowdhury has embarrassed her much.

The minister said this while replying to a question from journalists at the secretariat after the announcement of the new schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations.

"We don't have the authority to take action against a parliament member. But we may go the parliament speaker, if needed after getting the probe report over the incident," she said.

On 7 July, MP Omar Faruk allegedly physically assaulted Principal of Rajabari Degree College Selim Reza, according to different media reports.

The next day, National University formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.

However, on 14 July, Omar Faruk Chowdhury and Principal Selim Reza both trashed the media reports at a press conference held at the MP's political office in presence of Abdul Awal Raju, principal of Matikata Degree College and others.

Selim Reza said Abdul Awal had called him to visit MP Faruk's office where he found seven other principals and vice-principals of different colleges after reaching. "Later an altercation began among us over forming principal forum committee and other internal issues."

"MP Omar Faruk had to intervene to stop us. Nothing else happened that day," he said.

MP Omar Faruk said a syndicate provided false information to create issues and different media presented distorted version the incident of clash among the college teachers.

"I mainly called them to exchange Eid greetings but they locked into an argument and Principal Selim and Abdul Awal attacked each other which I had to stop," he added.