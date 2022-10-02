Education consultancy firm to host annual education meet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 09:06 pm

Related News

Education consultancy firm to host annual education meet

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 09:06 pm
Education consultancy firm to host annual education meet

MACES, one of Bangladesh's leading education consultancy firms, will host its annual multi-country education meet in Dhaka on Friday, Sylhet on Saturday and Chattogram on Sunday.

Students will get the chance to meet university officials representing more than 100 universities from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Japan and Malaysia at the events, a release said.

The purpose of organiMACES, one of Bangladesh's leading education consultancy firms, will host its annual multi-country education meet in Dhaka on Friday 14th, Sylhet on Saturday 15th and Chattogram on Sunday 16th October. Students will get the chance to meet university officials representing more than 100 universities from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Japan and Malaysia at these events.

The objective of the events is to provide students the opportunity to interact and consult directly with universities from multiple countriesl in one place, discuss study prospects, scholarships, student life, eligibility, and clear their confusions.

MACES aim is to create an ideal platform for exchange of ideas and the chance to explore study options with exclusive advice, detailed tips and the floor to ask questions.

This annual event is participated by over 2,000 students interested in studying abroad. Participation at the event is free, but students are encouraged to register for their participation at  https://studyabroadwithmaces.com

MACES education meet/fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

9h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

11h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

43m | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

2h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

2h | Videos
Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets