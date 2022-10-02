Education consultancy firm to host annual education meet

MACES, one of Bangladesh's leading education consultancy firms, will host its annual multi-country education meet in Dhaka on Friday, Sylhet on Saturday and Chattogram on Sunday.

MACES, one of Bangladesh's leading education consultancy firms, will host its annual multi-country education meet in Dhaka on Friday 14th, Sylhet on Saturday 15th and Chattogram on Sunday 16th October. Students will get the chance to meet university officials representing more than 100 universities from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Japan and Malaysia at these events.

The objective of the events is to provide students the opportunity to interact and consult directly with universities from multiple countriesl in one place, discuss study prospects, scholarships, student life, eligibility, and clear their confusions.

MACES aim is to create an ideal platform for exchange of ideas and the chance to explore study options with exclusive advice, detailed tips and the floor to ask questions.

This annual event is participated by over 2,000 students interested in studying abroad. Participation at the event is free, but students are encouraged to register for their participation at https://studyabroadwithmaces.com