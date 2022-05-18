Editors Guild condemns case against Bhorer Kagoj editor-publisher 

The Editors Guild of Bangladesh, an association formed to protect editorial freedom and promote responsible journalism in the country, condemned the case filed against five journalists including the publisher and editor of the Daily Bhorer Kagoj.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the association protested and demanded immediate withdrawal of the case.

The Editors Guild thinks that such an intentionally lodged lawsuit will be a barrier to independent journalism.

On Tuesday (17 May), Awami League mayoral candidate in Cumilla City Corporation Arfanul Haque Rifat filed a defamation case with Cumilla Joint District Judge Court (1st) of Tk 10 crore against Daily Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta, news editor Iktiur Uddin, senior reporter Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Cumilla correspondent M Firoz Mia and publisher Saber Hossain Chowdhury for publishing 'false news'.