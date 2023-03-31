Editors Guild Bangladesh condemns Prothom Alo news undermining independence

The Editors Guild Bangladesh has issued a statement condemning the publication of news in the daily newspaper Prothom Alo, which they say undermines the country's independence."

"The controversial report published on the Independence Day on 26 March is akin to undermining independence," the statement added.

Condemning the publication of the news, the organisation said, "This is part of a series of attempts to implement an agenda in the name of journalism. Dissemination of fabricated and purposeful news is not journalism."

However, the platform requested for seeking opinion from the Press Council before filing a case if anyone gets aggrieved by any report published in the mainstream media.

