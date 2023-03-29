Editors’ Council expresses concern over journalist Shamsuzzaman being picked up

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 09:32 pm

Editors’ Council expresses concern over journalist Shamsuzzaman being picked up

The newspaper Editors' Council of Bangladesh has expressed grave concern over Digital Security Act (DSA) case against Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams and CID officers picking him up.

They demanded immediate withdrawal of the case against Shamsuzzaman, says a statement of the council signed by its President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

According to the statement of the Editors' Council, the Digital Security Act-2018 is already creating obstacles in the field of freedom of speech and free intellectual exercise, including journalism. Journalists, lawyers, human rights activists, representatives of civil society and several government ministers and members of parliament have continued to express various suggestions, recommendations and concerns about the changes, modifications, subtractions and additions to the law.

National daily Prothom Alo's Savar correspondent was picked up from his house by people claiming to be from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday (29 March).

A case under the Digital Security Act was filed against him by one Golam Kibria, a Jubo League leader on Wednesday.

Syed Golam Kibria, the general secretary of Ward-11 of the Dhaka north city unit Jubo League, filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station around 2:15am. 

 

