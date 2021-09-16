Editors’ Council expresses concern as BB seeks bank details of elected journalists

The Editors' Council has expressed deep concern over the Bangladesh Bank's directive to investigate into the bank accounts of 11 senior journalists of the country.

The journalists include elected leaders of some top journalists' associations, including the president and general secretary of Jatiya Press Club.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Editors' Council said it believes that specific allegations of corruption or crime against an individual can be investigated. But the move to launch a "sweeping decision against elected leaders of a particular professional" was motivated.

The council also thinks that the action of the central bank is a threat against independent journalism.

Earlier, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Sunday sent letters to all banks seeking statements of 11 journalist leaders.

The list includes elected members of the six most important journalistic organisations.

