Sampadak Parishad demands exemplary punishment for those involved in journalist Nadim's murder 

The Sampadak Parishad (Editor's Council) has demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of Golam Rabbani Nadim, a Banglanews24.com correspondent, who died following assault 'over a report'.

Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, president of the council, and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud raised the demand in a recent statement. 

The council has also extended its deep condolences to Nadim's bereaved family members.

At the same time, it expressed concern over the security of journalists in fulfilling their professional duties, considering this incident as an example.  

The Editor's Council statement also pointed out that the incidents of torture and killing of journalists for carrying out their professional duties are against the freedom of expression and human rights.

The district correspondent of Banglanews24.com in Jamalpur died on Thursday (15 June) while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital after being assaulted allegedly by the supporters of a local union parishad chairman the previous night.

Nadim, who was also Bakshiganj upazila correspondent for Ekattor TV and the vice-president of Jamalpur Online Journalists, had allegedly been targeted for his coverage of Mahmudul Alam, chairman of Sadhurpara union parishad in Bakshiganj upazila, according to his family and colleagues.

 

