Editors' Council condemns threats to press freedom

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 08:42 pm

The Editors' Council has strongly condemned attempts to undermine press freedom and disrupt the practice of independent journalism.

The council in a meeting yesterday (4 November) held at the Daily Star office, urged the government to take strict action against mob justice, including in media organisations, reads a statement issued today (5 November), signed by the council's President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

The council also requested all parties involved to refrain from activities that undermine press freedom.

Despite repeated assurances from the interim government and other relevant parties, the Editors' Council has noted that attempts to undermine the freedom of the country's media continue from certain quarters of society.

"Recently, there have been incidents of threats, attacks, and sieges on the offices of several leading newspapers in the country. Prothom Alo and Daily Star, among others, have appealed to law enforcement agencies for increased security at their headquarters."

The Editors' Council believed that if anyone has objections to the news or editorial policies of any newspaper, they should express their views through writing.

However, attempts to suppress the media through threats and intimidation are a repetition of the previous regime, the statement added.

Mahfuz Anam, also the editor of Daily Star, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, Manabzamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, Ajker Potrika Editor Md Golam Rahman, Financial Express Editor Shamsul Huq Zahid, Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain, Dewan Hanif Mahmud, also the editor and publisher of Bonik Barta, Sangbad Editor Altamash Kabir, Dhaka Tribune Editor Zafar Sobhan, Desh Rupantor Editor Mustafa Mamun, and Sangbad's Executive Editor Shahriar Karim were present at the meeting.

