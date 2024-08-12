Editor's Council calls for withdrawal of cases against journalists, ensuring independent journalism

The Editor's Council called for withdrawal of cases filed against journalists during the recent student-led mass movement in the country.

"The council pays deep respect to the students, teachers, youth, ordinary citizens and policemen who were killed in the recent mass movement, including journalists who were injured and killed. All past harassment cases, including those recently against journalists centering this movement, should be cancelled and withdrawn. In particular, all cases filed under the Cyber ​​Security Act and previously, the Digital Security Act, must also be withdrawn and quashed," the council made the call in a statement today (12 August) after a meeting with its members two days ago after discussing recent issues.

Mentioning that during the mass protests, offices of newspapers and television channels were attacked, properties destroyed, the editorial board said it does not support such events.

Regarding independent journalism, the council demanded laws that are restrictive to be repealed immediately.

"Previous governments have taken various steps to stifle and regulate the voice of free speech, creativity and the independent press industry. In particular, it took the initiative to enact several restrictive laws. These laws include – the Data Protection Act 2022, the Digital, Social Media and OTT Regulations 2021, the Mass Media Employees (services and conditions) Act, National Online Mass Media Policy 2017, and the Press Council (Amendment) Act 2022. These proposed special laws must be repealed immediately."

The council also called for efforts to impose restrictions on public and private advertisements in newspapers as in the past to be stopped.

All activities of the government agency Department of Films & Publications (DFP) should be transparent. The Press Council should be restructured and made into an effective body, it said, adding that above all, the editors' council called for the removal of obstacles to independent journalism.