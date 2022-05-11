Edible oil shortage: Suppliers, traders at loggerheads, seek stock-related policy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 10:30 pm

Related News

Edible oil shortage: Suppliers, traders at loggerheads, seek stock-related policy

They also urge government to import a portion of oil under G2G model

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 10:30 pm
Edible oil shortage: Suppliers, traders at loggerheads, seek stock-related policy

Suppliers and traders of edible oil are at loggerheads over the essential cooking ingredient supply crunch, particularly before and after Eid-ul-Fitr. They have blamed each other for keeping stock with an ill motive of making higher profits. 

"With a foresight, millers have intentionally cut the supply of edible oil to the market during eid," Golam Mawla, president of the Moulvibazar Traders Association, said while speaking at a meeting on the edible oil situation on Wednesday. 

Subsequently, the majority of the distributors also halted supplying oil, New Market Shop Owners Association General Secretary Abu Taher said.  "A few including City Group supplied a small amount of oil on condition of purchasing other products from them."

"Mill owners before Ramadan said they had enough stock to continue the supply until Eid-ul-Adha. But, they failed to do so, even though they cannot continue supplying oil until Eid-ul-Fitr," said Md Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI).

"Also, it was not right that some traders kept stock of edible oil in warehouses instead of outlets in the crisis time. So, they have faced the music, which is very rational," he said at the FBCCI organised meeting at its office in the capital.

S Alam Group Senior General Manager Kazi Salahuddin said the weakness of the commerce ministry's observation was a key reason behind the edible oil crisis in the market.

"We were committed to them for not increasing oil prices. Also, we told them a delay in price adjustment could lead to a crisis and that actually happened," he said. 

In such a situation, Bangladesh Shop Owners Association General Secretary Johirul Haque Bhuiyan urged the government to frame a policy determining how much edible oil dealers, wholesalers, and retailers could stock legally. 

"The government should take stern actions against those who stock oil with ill-motive," he said and called for allowing the import of edible oil by anyone. 

The business leader also suggested the government import at least 20% of oil by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh on a regular basis and under a large consignment under the government-to-government deal for now. 

Meanwhile, millers were hopeful that Indonesia would not continue the palm oil export ban. "However, we may continue to see the supply crunch in the future. If the government imports 4-5 lakh tonnes of edible oil directly from Malaysia and Indonesia under the G2G model, it would be a relief for us," said Taslim Shahriar, senior general manager of City Group, one of the leading oil importers. 

Earlier, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi in a separate programme regretted that keeping trust in edible oil traders was his great mistake. "They have broken their commitment."
 

Top News

Edible oil shortage / soybean oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

11h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

12h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

5h | Videos
Solve the problem of foot cracking

Solve the problem of foot cracking

6h | Videos
Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

6h | Videos
Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert