Eden College BCL president, GS sued among 8 

A case has been filed against eight people including president of the suspended Bangladesh Chhatra League Eden Women's College unit Tamanna Jasmine Riva and general secretary Razia Sultana on charges of extortion and attempted murder.

Jannatul Ferdous, vice-president of the Eden Chhatra League filed the case on Wednesday (28 September) with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court.

The court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Noor ordered the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalbagh Police Station to investigate the case and submit a probe report by 24 October.

Other accused in the case are Nujhat Faria Roksana, Mim Islam, Nur Jahan, Ritu Akter, Anika Tabassum and Kamrun Nahar.

According to the case docket, Jannatul Ferdous was admitted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital on 13 September due to illness. She later returned to the institute on 22 September.

On 24 September, on the instructions of accused Jasmine and Razia, accused Anika Tabassum and others snatched Tk20,000 and a laptop from her room and also vandalised it.

Jannatul alleged that the next day (25 September) in front of Ayesha Hall, the accused Jasmine hit her with a hockey stick with the intention of killing her. Later, she and accused Mim attempted to suffocate her. The two accused then left Jannatul thinking she passed away.

Later she was rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

After treatment, she went to Lalbagh police station Tuesday to file a case. However, Jannatul, in her statement, alleged that the police did not take it.