Cabinet approves draft law allowing EC to cancel votes in few centres if irregularities found

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 06:54 pm

The Election Commission (EC) can cancel the election of one or several centres if irregularities are found, says the draft of Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 2023.

The Election Commission (EC) previously submitted a proposal seeking authority to cancel the entire result of the national elections in case of irregularities.

The draft law, however, did not mention anything regarding results of the election being cancelled entirely.

Briefing reporters following the meeting, Cabinet Division Secretary Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan said the approved draft law allows national election candidates to pay bank loans a day before collecting nomination papers.

Previously, candidates needed to pay bank loans seven days before collecting nomination papers.

The cabinet secretary said, "From now on, election candidates will have to attach their TIN and evidence of tax return submission with their nomination paper."

Besides, if a returning officer declares a candidate's nomination paper valid, anyone [other candidates] can file an appeal against that decision. But they will have to submit appropriate evidence supporting the appeal.

Previously, candidates could only appeal if the returning officer cancelled their nomination paper. 

Moreover, the deadline for submitting the constitutions of political parties has been extended to 2030, which was 2020 in previous law.

