EC's meeting with president deferred to 9 November

The Election Commission's meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin has been deferred to 9 November.

All the four election commissioners, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal, are scheduled to meet with the president ahead of the announcement of the national election schedule, Election Commission sources said.

The meeting was previously scheduled for 5 November.

Officials of the Election Commission said these meetings are routinely organised ahead of every parliamentary election as part of the overall preparation, and the same practice is being followed this time.

The schedule of the 12th national elections may be finalised at that meeting, sources said.

The CEC will then announce the schedule of the general election through an address to the nation on Bangladesh Television.

The countdown for the parliamentary elections commenced on 1 November. In compliance with the constitutional requirement, polling must be concluded by 29 January, 2024.

According to EC sources, all preparations are underway with the goal of announcing the schedule in the second week of November. Polling is set to be held in the first week of January.