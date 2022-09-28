Economist Wahiduddin Mahmud's Facebook account hacked, GD filed

The Facebook account of former caretaker government adviser and economist Wahiduddin Mahmud got hacked on 24 September after he received a call on Whatsapp from a suspicious number.

In a general diary filed with Dhanmondi Model police station on 27 September, he mentioned that he got a call from +1(240)813-3507 on Whatsapp on 24 September. The number had Facebook logo as profile picture and asked for authentication code number.

On Tuesday (27 September) he failed to log into his Facebook account after repetitive attempts. The email ID, tagged with the Facebook account, has also been changed by the hackers.

The hackers also got the pictures of his passport and NID, he added in the GD.

