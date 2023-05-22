Economic Relations Division, FAO sign agreement on sustainable management of marine resources

Bangladesh

Economic Relations Division, FAO sign agreement on sustainable management of marine resources

22 May, 2023, 06:30 pm

A project agreement titled 'Sustainable Management of fisheries, marine living resources and their habitats in the Bay of Bengal region for the benefits of coastal states and communities' was signed between the Economic Relations Division and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations on Monday (22 May).

The project aims to contribute to the sustainable management of fisheries, marine living resources, and their habitats in the Bay of Bengal region, with the goal of reducing environmental stress and improving the environmental status for the benefit of coastal states and communities, reads a press release. 

The total support for the project is a grant of $5.05 lakh. The execution of the project will be carried out by the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, with the Forest Department serving as the collaborating agency. 

The agreement was signed by Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Robert D Simpson, FAO Representative in Bangladesh. 

FAO has been providing technical and financial support in the field of agriculture (crops, fisheries, and livestock) and the environment sector since Bangladesh became a member in 1973. 

FAO has supported 354 projects in Bangladesh to date. FAO shares and disseminates global innovations and good practices related to agriculture at the country level. 

These projects will contribute to achieving the targets and strategies of the 8th Five Year Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals. 

This support is provided under the FAO's Country Programming Framework 2022-2026, which was established between the government of Bangladesh and FAO, with a focus on building more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agri-food systems that promote better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life for all, leaving no one behind.

Economic Relations Division (ERD) / Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)

