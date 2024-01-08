Economic progress main target for next 5 years: PM Hasina

PM at a view-exchange with local and foreign journalists and observers on 8 Jan on the occasion of the national election at her official residence Ganobhaban. Photo: PID

Highlights:

Primary goal to sustain economic growth, improve lives of citizens

AL's victory for the people

AL set an example that elections can be free, fair, and neutral

Took all measures to conduct election fairly

Thanked foreign observers and journalists for their participation

'Bangladesh maintains good relations with all its neighbouring countries'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Monday her party's primary goal is to sustain economic growth and improve the lives of the country's citizens.

During a view-exchange with local and foreign journalists and observers this afternoon on the occasion of the national election at her official residence Ganobhaban, the premier said, "My primary target is to complete all the initiatives I have undertaken, so that I can ensure a prosperous life for the people of our country."

She continued, "I have already declared our election manifesto. Each time we release our manifesto and annual budget, we adhere to our election promises. Our commitment is to fulfill these pledges. So the development of both the people and the country is my main target."

She also said the victory attained by the Awami League in this election is a triumph for the people.

"It is not a victory for me; rather, it is a victory for the people. This election reflects the fulfillment of the people's right to form a government and exercise their voting rights – a cause I have long struggled for," said the premier.

"We have set an example that elections can be free, fair, and neutral—you have witnessed," the prime minister told the gathering.

She said the people elected her party by voting for it in this election. Besides, many independent candidates and some contenders from other parties were elected, she said.

"The people of this country elected them by voting spontaneously. We'd taken all sorts of measures to conduct the election in fair manners as you witnessed," said Hasina.

Pointing at BNP, Hasina said a party didn't participate in the election as they are afraid of contesting the direct election.

"The parties that were born in the hands of military dictators can't move on their own. They don't have public support. So, they fear the direct election," she said.

Thanking the foreign observers and journalists for their participation, the prime minister remarked, "I believe that your presence will further fortify the democratic system in our country."

She said Bangladesh maintains good relations with all its neighbouring countries.

"We maintain good relations with neighbours. Our foreign policy is friendship with all and malice towards none."

Asked about the boycotts of opposition parties, the PM said, "Each and every party has their right to join the election or not. It matters whether the people participated in voting or not."

Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana, Bangabandhu's grandchildren Saima Wazed and Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby were present at the event.

Earlier today, ambassadors of India, Russia, China, Bhutan, Philippines, Singapore, and Sri Lanka congratulated Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for Awami League's victory in the national elections.

They expressed their firm commitment to continue cooperation with Bangladesh. The prime minister thanked them and sought their cooperation in the development and progress of Bangladesh.

The national election, marked by a low turnout and sporadic violence in an otherwise largely peaceful atmosphere, placed the Awami League candidates and independents on the course to sweep the race in the absence of any major opposition.

The ruling Awami League candidates running with the symbol of boat secured at least 223 seats while the independents bagged 61, according to data provided by the Election Commission.