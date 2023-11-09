Ecnec okays Tk6,140cr for upgrading Bhanga-Benapole Highway 4-lane project

The last meeting of the Ecnec in the current tenure of the government held with its chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Thursday (9 November). Photo: BSS

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) today approved a Tk6,140.19 crore project for ensuring necessary land acquisition and utility transfer for upgrading the Bhanga-Jashore-Benapole Highway into four-lane.

The approval came from the last meeting of the Ecnec in the current tenure of the government held with its chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the day's meeting approved a total of 44 projects involving an overall estimated cost of Tk39,094.33 crore.

"Of the total project cost, Tk29,953.44 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion, Tk7,579.73 crore from project assistance while the rest of Tk1,561.16 crore from concerned organisation's own fund," he said.

The planning minister said the Roads and Highways Department under the Road Transport and Highways Division will implement the upgradation of four-lane project with entire government fund by June 2026.

The main objective of the project is to ensure necessary land acquisition on both sides of the highway and utility transfer to upgrade the Bhanga-Jashore-Benapole Highway into four-lane.

The main project operations include some 969.36 acres of land acquisition, compensation for infrastructures and trees and utility transfer.