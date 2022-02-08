Ecnec approves Tk333 cr DSCC mechanised parking project

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 07:41 pm

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) has approved a Tk333.32 crore project to set up a mechanised parking for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The approval came from the Ecnec meeting held Tuesday (8 February) with Ecnec Chairperson Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. 

The premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Under the project, the institutional capacity of DSCC will be increased by procuring modern vehicles. 

It will also play an effective role in reducing traffic congestion by constructing a modern parking garage to maintain vehicles and prevent random parking of garbage vehicles. 

The garage will have modern management system and parking facilities for 500 vehicles, reads a DSCC press release.

Besides, 10 mobile toilets will be procured under the project to ensure mobile toilet services for VIPs and general people during various public programmes and festivals. 

The project will be implemented by Dhaka South City Corporation from July 2021 to June 2024 at a cost of Tk333.32 crore. 

Of the total project cost, Tk299.99 crore will come from government funds and the rest from DSCC's own fund.

