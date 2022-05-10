ECNEC approves 11 projects involving Tk 5,825.74cr

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved a total of 11 projects involving Taka 5,825.74 crore including setting up "Sheikh Kamal IT Training Incubation Center (14)" project with Taka 1,114.63 crore.

The approval came from the ECNEC meeting with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The Premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said a total of 11 projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 5,825.74 crore.

Of the approved 11 projects, eight are new while the rest three projects are revised ones, he said, adding: "Of the total project cost, Taka 3,963.38 crore will come from the government while Taka 1,220.46 crore from the organisations own funds and Taka 641.90 crore as project assistance."

Mannan informed that Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority under the Information and Communication Technology Division will establish the 14 IT training centers with a cost of Taka 1,114.63 crore by December 2026.

He said the 14 training centers will be established in 14 districts of seven divisions-- Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymansing.

He said the objective of the establishment of IT training and incubation centers in 14 districts are the creation of infrastructural facilities for conducting business activities of IT or Hi-Tech related industries, the creation of academic bridges with the IT industry and creating a platform for young entrepreneurs of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector in every region of the country.

Mannan said the incubation centers will develop students of minimum SSC or equivalent level as skilled manpower in IT or ITES and to help them for becoming entrepreneurs by providing start-up support in the field of information and communication technology.

The approved projects include three projects under Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, two projects under Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry, two projects under Road, Transport and Highways Division, one project under the Home Ministry, one under the Post, Telecommunications and ICT Ministry, one under Shipping Ministry and another one under the Education Ministry.

The two projects under Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry are 'Renovation and Modernization of Existing 33/11kv Wooden Pole Mounted Substations in BREB (Phase-1)' project with Taka 679.725 crore, 'Implementation of Smart Distribution System in Nesco Area" project with Taka 241.09 crore, and the 'Installation Absolute Point Mooring (SPM) with Double Pipeline (third Revision)" project with Taka 556.36 crore.

The two projects under the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry are-- 'Local Government Initiative on Climate Change (LoGIC) (first revision)' project with Taka 137.35 crore and 'Establishment of Sheikh Jahurul Haque Rural Development Academy, Jessore" project with Taka 198.95 crore.

The two projects under the Road, Transport and Highways Division are-- 'Properly Up-gradation of Hili (Land Port)-Dugdugi-Ghoraghat National Highway (N-521) under the Dinajpur District Road Division and Construction of Reside Pavement and Drain in Market Area and Re-Construction of Narrow or Dilapidated Culvers of the three Important Roads' project with Taka 463.72 crore and Sherpur (Kanasakhola)-Bhimganj-Narayankhola- aranganj-Mymensingh (Rahmatpur) Road Development' project with Taka 1,842.27 crore.

The other projects approved in the meeting are 'Development and Rehabilitation of Gorautra, Bolai-Srigangan Rivers under the Mithamain Upazila part and Dhanu River and Namakuran River under Itna Upazila and Part of Dhaleswari River in Austagram Upazila' project with Taka 342.26 crore, 'Construction of Ansar and Village Defense Forces Armory (first phase 40)' with Taka 64.68 crore and Establishment of Technical School at 100 Upazilas (second Revision)' with Taka 2,520.40 crore.