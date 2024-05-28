Echoes of sorrow across Sundarbans after Cyclone Remal

Bangladesh

Hundreds of trees in the mangrove forest were damaged by the cyclone. Photo: Awal Sheikh
Hundreds of trees in the mangrove forest were damaged by the cyclone. Photo: Awal Sheikh

The Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, has sustained significant damage from Cyclonic storm Remal. The extent of the ecological wounds is becoming evident as search efforts reveal dead and displaced wildlife.

As of this evening, forest officials recovered the remains of 39 deer and one wild pig scattered across various locations within the Sundarbans. Thankfully, 17 injured deer were rescued and given primary treatment.

The high tidal surge caused by Remal submerged crucial high grounds, leaving animals like deer with nowhere to escape. Saltwater intrusion has destroyed at least 80 freshwater ponds, a vital source of drinking water for both wildlife and forest personnel.

Hundreds of trees in the mangrove forest were damaged by the cyclone.

Officials believe more animals likely perished due to the high tidal surges and habitat disruption.

Forest Department Infrastructure Damaged

The tidal surge caused by Cyclone Remal submerged the Sundarbans for 36 hours, with some areas exceeding 10 feet of water.

Around 25 forest department patrol outposts suffered damage from the cyclone's wrath, including roofs, windows, doors, and other equipment.

Essential equipment like solar panels and wireless systems were also affected.

The Karamjal Tourism Center and Wildlife Breeding Centre in the East Sundarbans also sustained damage.

Howladar Azad Kabir, the officer-in-charge of East Sundarbans' Karamjal Tourism Center and Wildlife Breeding Centre, said, "Animals in the Sundarbans are accustomed to tidal surges. Usually, during high tide, wildlife seeks refuge in high places and trees."

He added, "Cyclone Remal caused a tidal surge of 8-10 feet in the forest. As a result, the high places in the forest were submerged, forcing the animals to find alternative shelters. The deer died because they could not reach a safe refuge due to the 8-10 feet height tidal surges."

Ongoing search efforts and assessment

Officials at the Department of Forest are actively searching for more dead animals, acknowledging the possibility of a higher death toll. The full extent of the damage to the forest's trees is still under evaluation.

Mihir Kumar Doe, the forest conservator of the Khulna region, said areas around Kotka, Kochikhali, Mandarbaria, and Dubla experienced water levels exceeding 10 feet. Kotka forest office jetty and pond were washed away by the cyclone.

"As a result, there is no accurate count of how many animals have been swept away. We recovered the remains of 36 deer and one wild pig so far," he said.

He added that saltwater intrusion has destroyed a hundred freshwater ponds. Many patrolling outposts were damaged as well.

Mihir Kumar Doe acknowledged the greater impact on wildlife compared to the tree cover. He cautioned that the actual death toll among animals could be higher due to limitations in search efforts.

