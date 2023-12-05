EC working to ensure peaceful voting environment: Alamgir

Bangladesh

BSS
05 December, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 07:49 pm

EC working to ensure peaceful voting environment: Alamgir

BSS
05 December, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 07:49 pm
File photo of Election Commissioner Mohammad Alamgir. Photo: Collected
File photo of Election Commissioner Mohammad Alamgir. Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner Mohammad Alamgir on Tuesday said the Election Commission (EC) has been working to ensure a peaceful voting environment with ample security measures.

Hoping spontaneous participation of the voters, the election commissioner said, "Our duty is to let the voters vote freely. Nothing will spoil the voting environment or stop it from taking place on the due date."

"Foreign countries want an unhindered election and the commission is working on it from the very beginning," Alamgir said while exchanging views with returning officer and law enforcers in Mymensingh.

"They [foreign countries] are content with the overall election activities. We neither received suggestion nor got any pressure from them. Rather, the Election Commission is pressuring everyone for fair elections," he said while replying to questions of journalists' present at the meeting.

Earlier, the commissioner exchanged views with the returning officer, assistant returning officers, local authorities of the law enforcement forces and other persons related to the election ahead of the upcoming 12th National Election.

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir / Bangladesh National Election

