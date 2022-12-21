EC won’t force any party to participate in election: CEC

Bangladesh

21 December, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 09:32 am

'Want to ensure a smooth atmosphere of holding a fair election so that voters can cast their votes freely'

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday said that they will not force any party to take part in the upcoming national elections.

He made the remark while talking to journalists after a view-exchange meeting with higher officials of Barishal division, regional election officers and officers of the district election office at the conference room of district administration.

"We won't force any party to participate in the election, we sent a letter to them (BNP) to take part in the dialogue, and they [BNP] have so far said they have no confidence in us, the government is also sincere on the participation of the BNP in the election," he said.

CEC Awal said they want to ensure a smooth atmosphere of holding a fair election so that voters can cast their votes freely.

He said they would try to hold a fair, neutral and participatory election in association with the administration.

"Administrative officials assured us of carrying out their duties in line with the constitution as employees of the republic," he said, adding that they want to hold the next election in coordination with the administration.

