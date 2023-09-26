EC will use all its powers to organise free, fair polls: EC Anisur

The Election Commission (EC) will use all its available authority to hold a free and fair election in the country, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said on Tuesday.

"We don't have enough time to go into dialogue with any political party, we have had enough dialogues," the election commissioner told The Business Standard.

He said the commission had dialogues with some parties already.

"Several invitations were sent to the parties who didn't take part in dialogues. Letters were sent to them but they didn't respond. Still, if any party wants dialogue now, the commission's doors are always open," he said while talking to reporters after attending an inaugural programme of NID Smart Card distribution in Gazipur's Sreepur area on Tuesday.

The schedule of the election will be announced in the first week of November and the election will be held in January next year without using Election Voting Machine (EVM), he added.

This year the Election Commission has decided to send the ballot papers on the election day, said Anisur.

Earlier in the day, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said the next national election should be held by 29 January, in accordance with the constitution, to avert a potential situation akin to anarchy in the country.

Md Alamgir made the observation in response to a question from reporters about whether they think the political atmosphere is conducive enough to hold the national election on time.