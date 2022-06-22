EC will be independent in performing its duties: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the Election Commission will be independent in performing its duties and it is the responsibility of the government to assist the commission in carrying out its different activities.

The premier said this while replying to a tabled question from Jatiya Party lawmaker Syed Abu Hossain at the national parliament on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hasina, also Leader of the House, said that as per Article 118 (4) of the Constitution, the Election Commission is an independent and constitutional body.

"The chief election commissioner and other election commissioners carry out their respective work independently in line with the constitution and the law. The government and the executive authority assists the EC in carrying out its activities," she added.

She also expressed optimism that the next parliamentary election in Bangladesh will be free and fair with the spontaneous participation of all political parties.

The prime minister mentioned that her government has taken various measures to make the next national elections more acceptable and participatory while spelling out 11 significant measures taken by the government.

The measures included ensuring an environment for participation of all political parties and to carry out party activities during the election.

The PM said that her government has formulated election commission law in line with Article 118 (1) of the constitution to hold the local body and national election in an acceptable and neutral manner.

She also said 22 amendment proposals of opposition parties were accepted during placing of "Appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill" which is the first step of making the election acceptable, free, fair and neutral.

Hasina said a voters list having photographs has been prepared to make the election fair and acceptable.

Replying to another question from lawmaker Fakhrul Imam of Jatiya Party, the prime minister said, "Proper financial and economic analysis are done before approving mega projects."

As a result, there is no possibility of any adverse effect on the implementation of these projects, she said.

The premier said that although most of the mega projects are undertaken with foreign loans or grants, the loans are flexible in nature.

Interest rates are relatively low and the repayment period and grace period are also long.

There is no major complication in the disbursement of loans to development agencies, Sheikh Hasina reassured.