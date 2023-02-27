'EC will be able to nullify polls even after gazette publication'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 09:14 pm

Related News

'EC will be able to nullify polls even after gazette publication'

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 09:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said that the Representation of the People Order (RPO) is being amended empowering the Election Commission with the ability to nullify a poll even after the results are gazetted.

"The commission would be able to exercise the jurisdiction if there are irregularities in the election," Rashida Sultana told reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area on Monday (27 February).

Under the existing policy, the commission does not have the authority to revoke an election once the results are gazetted.

The Election Commission proposed an amendment to the RPO regarding the power to cancel the vote. 

The election commissioner said those who attended a recent meeting of the law ministry regarding the issue extended their consent to the amendment proposal.

The proposal will be placed before the cabinet and later in the parliament to be passed, she added.

Emphasising the need for the amendment to the RPO, the election commissioner said there is no scope for compensation in the existing system if someone feels deprived.

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / RPO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

12h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

11h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

10h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

1h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

10h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover