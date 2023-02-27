'EC will be able to nullify polls even after gazette publication'

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said that the Representation of the People Order (RPO) is being amended empowering the Election Commission with the ability to nullify a poll even after the results are gazetted.

"The commission would be able to exercise the jurisdiction if there are irregularities in the election," Rashida Sultana told reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area on Monday (27 February).

Under the existing policy, the commission does not have the authority to revoke an election once the results are gazetted.

The Election Commission proposed an amendment to the RPO regarding the power to cancel the vote.

The election commissioner said those who attended a recent meeting of the law ministry regarding the issue extended their consent to the amendment proposal.

The proposal will be placed before the cabinet and later in the parliament to be passed, she added.

Emphasising the need for the amendment to the RPO, the election commissioner said there is no scope for compensation in the existing system if someone feels deprived.