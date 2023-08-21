EC wants to give smart NID to expatriates living in UK and Saudi Arabia on priority basis

The Election Commission wants to give smart national identity (NID) cards to Bangladeshi expatriate voters living in the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia on a priority basis, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam said today.

"The progress of the pilot project of NID for Bangladeshi expatriate citizens, which is going on in the United Arab Emirates, was discussed. Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested to bring two more countries - the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia under it. They discussed the progress of the work," he told reporters following a meeting of the commission on Monday (21 August).

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal presided over the meeting.

The EC secretary hoped to provide NID services to Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK and Saudi Arabia before the polls.

"We started it. It is not possible to say when they will get it. But hopefully, we can do it before the National Assembly elections."

The EC started issuing NID services to expatriate Bangladeshis digitally during to coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, the project was rolled out in 6 countries. However, after three years in July 2023, the current commission issued smart cards to expatriates living in the UAE.