EC for suspending projects, grants, funds disbursement ahead of polls

Ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections, the Election Commission (EC) has instructed the relevant departments to suspend the distribution of grants, the initiation of new projects, and the disbursement of funds within the constituencies.

The EC has also asked to suspend any type of new grant-relief distribution programme, including the issue of new Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) cards.

According to the EC source, in order to keep the parliamentary election free of influence, no candidate can use any property of the city corporation/municipality including office, vehicle, mobile phone, telephone, walkie-talkie, or any other facilities in the election area until the election is over.

They cannot be used even after paying the toll. No officer or employee of the local government institution can be used for election purposes under any circumstances, sources confirmed.

The EC has taken the decision to keep the national election free from influence.

Until the election is over, no new grant-relief distribution activities including the issue of new VGD cards from the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs can be accepted, the EC sources also said.

However, the relief activities that are already being conducted will continue. However, those will be distributed through the concerned authority or district administration.

The election law also addresses the issue of using government resources for political gain and outlines penalties for violating these provisions.

As per Section 3 of the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections-2008, no government, semi-government, or autonomous institution is permitted to approve new development projects or initiate grant/relief distribution activities within their respective constituencies until the election concludes.

Ongoing projects may continue as planned, but no new announcements or promotional activities should be undertaken during this period.

Additionally, Section 3A of the Code of Conduct prohibits government beneficiaries, semi-public, or autonomous institutions from announcing, allocating, or disbursing any grants or funds in favour of any individual, group, or institution from their respective funds during the pre-election period, which spans from the election schedule announcement to the publication of the official gazette containing the election results.

These instructions are intended to ensure a level playing field for all candidates and prevent the misuse of government resources for political advantage.

In this regard, the Election Commission has requested the relevant authorities to issue a circular adhering to these instructions.

Violations of these provisions constitute a punishable offence, and the individuals or entities responsible shall be subject to penalties as outlined in the Code of Conduct.