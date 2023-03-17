EC sues Jubo League leader for snatching EVM ballot unit in Chattogram: Official

EC sues Jubo League leader for snatching EVM ballot unit in Chattogram: Official

The Election Commission has filed a case against a Jubo League leader on charge of snatching an Electronic Voting Machine's ballot unit panel from a polling centre during the Boalkhali Upazila Parishad election in Chattogram.

Presiding officer of the centre, Sajal Das, filed the case with Boalkhali Police Station on Thursday night against Nirmalendu Dey Sumon, the joint general secretary of Sreepur-Kharandwip Union Jubo League and son of late Gaurang Dey of ward-9.

Confirming the case, Boalkhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdur Razzaque said, an investigation is underway regarding the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, the Boalkhali Upazila Parishad by-election was held. However, there was no voter turnout throughout the day. Almost all the centres were empty.

In the meantime, around noon, Sumon entered room-5 of Jaistyapura Ramni Mohan High School centre in Sreepur-Kharandwip union and took away the EVM ballot unit panel from the polling room.

Assistant Presiding Officer Harunur Rashid protested, but the Jubo League leader did not pay heed to it.

Later, Union Awami League President Ratan Chowdhury recovered the EVM ballot unit panel and returned it to the centre.

Police detained Ratan for questioning in this connection and later released him.

