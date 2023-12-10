EC to sue candidates failing to submit details of election expenses

Candidates of the upcoming 12th national election must submit the details of their election expenses and its sources to the Election Commission (EC), otherwise returning officers will sue them.

In a circular issued in this regard on Sunday (10 December), the EC said candidates have to spend the electoral expenses from a specific account of any scheduled bank.

The daily expenditure from that account has to be submitted by the candidates, it said.

The circular also states that prior approval of the EC is not required by returning officers for filing a case.