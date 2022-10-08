EC sits with DCs, SPs to chalk out roadmap for 12th JS polls 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
08 October, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 12:42 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday morning sat in a meeting with deputy commissioners (DC) and superintendents of police (SP) of all 64 districts ahead of the Zilla Parishad election and the next national polls.

The closed-door meeting is being held at the EC auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka. The meeting began at 10am.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal is presiding over the meeting.

The CEC in his welcome speech said all the DCs and SPs need to understand the importance of forming a new government and local government bodies through elections in a democratic system.

Spotting 14 challenges, EC rolls out roadmap for next JS polls

Journalists were not allowed to attend the meeting proceedings, but a media briefing is expected by the CEC after it ends.

Other election commissioners and top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Additional IGP attended the meeting.

Zilla Parishad polls are scheduled to be held on 17 October this year. Whereas, the next parliamentary election is slated for December 2023 or January 2024.

The commission has already unveiled its action plan for holding the 12th parliamentary polls.

Bangladesh / Election Commission (EC) / 12th Parliamentary Polls

