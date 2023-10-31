EC to sit with all 44 registered political parties on 4 Nov

The Election Commission (EC) plans to exchange views with all 44 registered political parties next week regarding the 12th parliamentary election.

The commission will hold talks with the parties in two sessions on next Saturday (4 November 2023), EC Secretary Jahangir Alam told The Business Standard on Tuesday (31 October).

"The commission felt that all the registered parties should be informed about the preparations for the elections. And if they have any views, the commission should also hear them. So we have decided to invite them," said Jahangir.

Previously, many parties did not come for dialogue with the EC. The commission had scheduled dialogues with the country's 39 registered political parties in July 2022. The BNP did not join the dialogues.

Asked what the EC is expecting this time, the EC secretary said, "All the registered parties will be invited. It will depend on them whether they come or not. But we want everyone to join."

The letters will be sent to the parties from tomorrow (1 November), he added.

Meanwhile, asked about the dialogue with the EC, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told TBS, "Our senior party leaders will decide whether to go for dialogue with the EC; it is not possible to say immediately."

However, he reiterated the party's position on participating in the coming election, saying, "We will not go to any election except under a caretaker government. We are adamant about our previous demands."

BNP's Media Cell Convener Zahiruddin Swapan said, "Who will the EC hold a dialogue with? Our party chairperson and general secretary – both are in prison."

Earlier today, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said he hoped that all sides going forward will engage in a "dialogue" without preconditions to de-escalate tensions and find a path forward to free, fair and peaceful elections.

"Political violence by any side has no place in democratic elections," he said after his meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at the EC office.