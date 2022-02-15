EC shouldn't be formed with sycophants of any party: GM Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
15 February, 2022, 08:00 pm
15 February, 2022

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Tuesday said the next Election Commission (EC) should not be formed with sycophants of a particular party. 

"It'll be disappointing if the Election Commission is formed with flatterers of a party," he said.

GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, said no party should have the mentality of making all gains in formation of the EC.

He came up with the remarks while speaking at a views exchange meeting with the thana-level leaders of Jatiya Party's Dhaka north city unit at the Party Chairman's Banani office.

The Jatiya Party chief said their party has been helping the government from the beginning to form the EC.

"Holding fair elections won't be possible if the Election Commission is not given the full power. We wanted the Election Commission law with the full authority of the commission. But the law that was formulated is the old wine in a new bottle," he said.

GM Quader said people want to see free, fair, neutral, and acceptable elections in the country.

He said the recent Union Parishad (UP) elections have proved that even the workers of Awami League do not want to vote for 'boat' anymore. 

"Awami League has lost popularity vastly by staying in state power for a long time. "Corruption, nepotism, and discrimination have crossed the limit of tolerance of people of the country," the Jatiya Party chairman observed.

He regretted that Bangladesh's name is now there beside Myanmar and North Korea due to the US sanctions on some former and current Rab officials.  

Despite having huge public support, GM Quader said BNP has now become a decayed party. 

He said both Awami League and BNP have destroyed democracy in the name of parliamentary democracy since 1991.

The Jatiya Party chairman also said people have understood that they won't emancipated by Awami League and BNP.  "The people of the country want to see Jatiya Party in power."

He asked the leaders and workers of the party to make it stronger before the next general election.

