EC sends letters to two state ministers to obey KCC election rules

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 06:55 pm

The Election Commission (EC) has sent letters to State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, urging them to comply with the code of conduct for the upcoming city corporation election in Khulna.

The two letters, signed by Md Alauddin, returning officer of the Khulna City Corporation election, were handed over to the personal secretaries of the state ministers on Wednesday.

The letters have been issued as both Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Begum Monnujan Sufian are supposed to stay in Khulna from 12 May to 14 May. The KCC election will be held on 12 June.

Mentioning that the upcoming election will be conducted through electronic voting machines, the letters emphasised the importance of complying with the rules and regulations of the city corporation election to ensure that the election is conducted in an impartial and lawful manner.
 

