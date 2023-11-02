EC sends letter to BNP office, representative returns after waiting 2 hours

BNP's central office remains locked and under police observation for a fourth day on 1 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The Election Commission's letter for election dialogue addressing BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who is now in jail, coul;d not be delivered as the party's central office is now under lock and key.

The messenger of the letter returned after waiting for two hours in front of the BNP office in Nayapaltan.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told The Business Standard, "The current fascist government has locked the BNP office after carrying out a planned attack on 28 October. No one is going to the office in fear of being arrested."

"Office assistants are not going to the office due to police blockade. Our Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been arrested, many leaders are now in jail or in hiding in fear of arrest. So, who will receive the letter sent by the EC representative?" asked this BNP spokesperson.

According to EC sources, the letter was sent to BNP's Nayapaltan central office through an official of the commission at 10am Thursday morning.

When the election commission officials contacted BNP leaders they refused to receive the letter and said BNP will not accept any letter or invitation from the Election Commission at this moment. So the EC official returned after waiting two hours.

The rallies – called to push home both the parties' demands of ensuring a polls' time government – took a violent turn soon after it began.

Clashes with AL partymen and police took place in different areas of the capital.

Midway into BNP's rally, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir suspended the programme and declared a hartal the next day, alleging a police crackdown at their event.

On the day of the hartal on 29 October, police detained BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and started raids to arrest at least a dozen other top leaders of the opposition party.

On the same morning the police cordoned off the BNP's Nayapaltan central office with a crime scene yellow tape to collect evidence from there for investigation.

The arrest and police action was met by BNP's announcement of a three-day blockade, starting 31 October.

The next day, Jamaat-e-Islami also announced an identical blockage programme.