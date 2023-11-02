EC sends letter to BNP office, representative returns after waiting 2 hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 02:23 pm

Related News

EC sends letter to BNP office, representative returns after waiting 2 hours

No one is going to the office in fear of being arrested, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 02:23 pm
BNP&#039;s central office remains locked and under police observation for a fourth day on 1 November 2023. Photo: TBS
BNP's central office remains locked and under police observation for a fourth day on 1 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The Election Commission's letter for election dialogue addressing BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who is now in jail, coul;d not be delivered as the party's central office is now under lock and key.

The messenger of the letter returned after waiting for two hours in front of the BNP office in Nayapaltan.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told The Business Standard, "The current fascist government has locked the BNP office after carrying out a planned attack on 28 October. No one is going to the office in fear of being arrested."

"Office assistants are not going to the office due to police blockade. Our Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been arrested, many leaders are now in jail or in hiding in fear of arrest. So, who will receive the letter sent by the EC representative?" asked this BNP spokesperson.

EC invites BNP, other registered parties to attend dialogue on 4 Nov

According to EC sources, the letter was sent to BNP's Nayapaltan central office through an official of the commission at 10am Thursday morning.

When the election commission officials contacted BNP leaders they refused to receive the letter and said BNP will not accept any letter or invitation from the Election Commission at this moment. So the EC official returned after waiting two hours.

The rallies – called to push home both the parties' demands of ensuring a polls' time government – took a violent turn soon after it began. 

Clashes with AL partymen and police took place in different areas of the capital. 

Midway into BNP's rally, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir suspended the programme and declared a hartal the next day, alleging a police crackdown at their event. 

On the day of the hartal on 29 October, police detained BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and started raids to arrest at least a dozen other top leaders of the opposition party.

On the same morning the police cordoned off the BNP's Nayapaltan central office with a crime scene yellow tape to collect evidence from there for investigation.

The arrest and police action was met by BNP's announcement of a three-day blockade, starting 31 October. 

The next day, Jamaat-e-Islami also announced an identical blockage programme.

Top News

Election Commission / letter / Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

2h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

5h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

20h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

19h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

33m | TBS World
Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

2h | Tech Talk
Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

17h | TBS Today
It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

18h | TBS World