EC to send letter to finance ministry over Tk1,260cr EVM repair fund

The Election Commission (EC) will send a letter to the finance ministry on Tuesday (21 March), asking if it would receive Tk1,260 crore to repair faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

"The commission has taken the decision to send a letter to the finance ministry during a meeting on 15 March. We will need around Tk1,260 crore to repaire 1.10 lakh EVMs. The letter will be sent to the ministry tomorrow," Election Commissioner (EC) Md Anisur Rahman told reporters at his office Monday (20 March).

The election commissioner said that EVM manufacturer Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) asked for Tk1,260 crore to repair 1.10 lakh machines.

Mentioning that the EC has not received any assurance regarding the fund, EC Anisur said, "The decision on EVM use in the upcoming general election depends on the release of the fund."

Replying to a query regarding how long the commission would have to wait for the decision, he said, "We cannot wait for an indefinite period of time. If we get the money, the BMTF said they would take six months to repair the machines. So, we think it is high time to take the decision."

The election commissioner went on to say that if the EC receives a response to the letter within the next 2-3 weeks, it will get six months' time.

"Otherwise, it will not be possible (to use EVMs in the upcoming general elections)," he added.

He also said that if the government does not allocate, then the EC will decide and take action accordingly.

The Election Commission bought 1.5 lakh EVMs in phases since 2018 at Tk2.35 lakh each, almost 11 times more than in India.

Now, around five years later, 40,000 of those machines are beyond repair while the rest 1.1 lakh can be fixed but that requires around Tk1,260 crore.

The then KM Nurul Huda Commission bought two lakh EVM machines before the 11th national elections in 2018. At that time they used EVMs in six constituencies in the national elections. The rest are used for local elections including by-elections to various constituencies. Some machines are stored in the BMTF warehouse. A total of one lakh machines became unusable.

Kazi Habibul Awal, after taking charge in February last year, discussed with various stakeholders and took up the plan to use EVMs in 150 seats. About four lakh machines are required for this. The Election Commission made a new proposal of Tk8,711 crore to the government for the purchase and maintenance of two lakh more machines. But the Planning Commission decided to shelve the project proposal citing the global financial crisis.