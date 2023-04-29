EC seeks Cabinet Division’s assistance in city polls

The Election Commission (EC) has sought cooperation from the Cabinet Division for the smooth execution of the upcoming city corporation elections. 

The commission's Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman sent a letter to the cabinet division in this regard recently.

For the elections, it will be necessary to appoint a number of employees of ministries, divisions, government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous institutions and in some cases from private organisations, the letter stated. 

Apart from appointing a significant number of teachers as polling officers, they will also be assigned various other responsibilities, it said.

Moreover, a necessary number of magistrates and law enforcement personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order in the elections.

Therefore, the commission may give necessary directions to any person or executive authority and it is their duty to assist the commission, the letter said citing the constitution and the election law.

To this end, the commission requested that the persons engaged in election work are not transferred or given leave or engaged in any work that may interfere with election duties until they are released. 

A person entrusted with election work shall be deemed to be on deputation under the election commission as an additional duty of his service until he is relieved from election duties after the appointment, the letter mentioned. 

The EC requested all engaged in the elections to assist the commission and impartially discharge their duties in accordance with the law and rules. 

City Corporation elections will be held in Gazipur on 25 May, Khulna and Barishal on 12 June and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 21 June.

