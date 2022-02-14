EC search committee to meet 8 senior journalists Tuesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 06:03 pm

The Election Commission search committee will hold meeting with eight senior journalists on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at 4pm on Tuesday at the Judges' Lounge of the Bangladesh Supreme Court building, according to media reports.

New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, Maasranga Television Managing Director Anjan Chowdhury, The Business Standard Editor Inam Ahmed, Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naem Nizam, Dhaka Tribune Editor Zafar Sobhan, Channel I Head of News Shykh Siraj, and journalist leader Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul will take part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the search committee held three meetings with eminent citizens of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

The invited citizens asked the search committee to select individuals who are honest, competent, brave and believe in the spirit of the liberation war. They also suggested women, minorities and media representatives in the new EC.

On 6 February, the current search committee formed by the president for appointing chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, published a notice seeking names from the political parties and individuals. It also sent letters to the registered political parties for submitting names.

The committee received names of 329 candidates till Saturday. Of them, 136 names came from political parties, 40 from professionals, 34 from individuals and 99 names via email.

