EC scraps early appoint plan for returning officers

The Election Commission (EC) has scrapped its plan to appoint returning officers before announcing the schedule for the 12th general election. The commission sources have also hinted at shortening the election period after the schedule announcement.

The EC's decision to scrap its plan to appoint returning officers early is based on concerns that it would give vested interests more time to try to influence the returning officers. Further, the deputy commissioners (DCs) will be appointed as returning officers, and they have many other urgent state duties to perform. If they are appointed as returning officers early, it could also hamper their ability to perform those duties properly, said EC officials.

The EC is now considering appointing returning officers at the same time as it announces the election schedule.

A source at the commission said the names of the appointed officials will be made public immediately after the schedule is announced.

Sources also said a list of returning officers is being prepared in the meantime.

The EC is also considering reducing the amount of time between the announcement of the schedule and the election day.

The sources said a meeting in this regard may take place on 13 November. There is a possibility that the commission will consider a gap of 40-45 days between announcing the schedule and the polling day.

They said giving a long time could pose a potential risk to maintaining law and order.

The longest time between announcing the schedule and voting day was 71 days in the sixth parliamentary election in 1991, while the shortest was 40 days in the tenth general election in 2014.

It is constitutionally mandated that the next National Parliament election be held within 90 days before the completion of the five-year term of a Parliament. The current 11th parliament's term ends on 29 January. Taking the preceding 90 days into account, the 12th parliamentary election should be held between 1 November and 29 January.

In the meantime, the EC has made progress on all other election-related work. It has already sent almost all of the election materials to the field, with only the stamp pads and pens still to be sent. These will be sent within two weeks.

The vital election conducting officials – presiding officers and assistant presiding officers – will be appointed from the panel formed by the returning and assistant returning officers as per rule.