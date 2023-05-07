EC satisfied with Azmat's explanation over violation of electoral code of conduct 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 04:56 pm

The Election Commission on Sunday said it was satisfied with Gazipur City polls candidate Azmat Ullah Khan's explanation regarding his violation of the electoral code of conduct.

"We have not taken any decision yet. But Azmat Ullah has explained to us very politely. We are satisfied with his explanation," said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal while talking to reporters at the EC headquarters in Dhaka.

After explaining to the Election Commission, Azmat Ullah told reporters, "I have not violated any electoral code of conduct. I will not do so in future."

"No procession accompanied me on the day of submitting the nomination papers and the meeting took place outside the city area. However, I regret those incidents and I will do everything possible to prevent such incidents in the future."

Earlier on 4 May, the Election Commission (EC) asked Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan, the mayoral candidate of the ruling Awami League, to explain why his candidature for the Gazipur City Corporation elections should not be cancelled due to his violation of the electoral code of conduct for the second time.

Azmat Ullah was summoned to appear in person in the EC headquarters in Dhaka on 7 May to explain his actions.

The violation occurred when Youth and Sports State Minister Md Zahid Ahsan Russell held a rally to publicly ask for votes for Azmat Ullah Khan.

Despite being warned beforehand, he campaigned before the allocation of symbols, violating Rule 5 of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Moreover, Rule 32 of the Electoral Code of Conduct provides for disqualification of candidature for violation of Rule 5 of the Code of Conduct, the release said.

Prior to this, on 27 April, he violated the electoral code of conduct after bringing a group of people to stage a showdown while filing nomination papers for the Gazipur city corporation mayoral election to be held 25 May.

