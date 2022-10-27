EC, Public Security, Industries get new secretaries

The government has reshuffled the posts of secretaries of several ministries and offices.

In two separate notifications, the Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday (27 October) announced the reshuffle effective immediately.

Jahangir Alam, additional secretary at the Public Security Division, has been appointed as the new secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat.

Former EC secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker has been transferred to the Ministry of Industries as its secretary.

Besides, secretary for industry Zakia Sultan has been transferred to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Dhaka South City Corporation's Chief Executive Officer (additional secretary) has been moved to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education as the new secretary.

Anisur Rahman Miah, chairman (additional secretary) of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), has been promoted to the post of secretary of the government body for city planning.