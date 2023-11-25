EC to present free and fair election: Ahsan Habib

Bangladesh

BSS
25 November, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 09:59 pm

Related News

EC to present free and fair election: Ahsan Habib

BSS
25 November, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 09:59 pm
Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan speaks with reporters after holding a view-exchange meeting with polling officials of three districts at Jhalakathi DC office. Photo: BSS
Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan speaks with reporters after holding a view-exchange meeting with polling officials of three districts at Jhalakathi DC office. Photo: BSS

The Election Commission (EC) is working to present a free, fair and impartial election in a peaceful environment in the next parliament polls slated for 7 January, Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan said today.

"We want to present a beautiful Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election with utmost support from deputy commissioners (DCs), superintendents of police (SPs) and the law enforcement agencies," he said while talking to reporters after holding a view-exchange meeting with polling officials of three districts over the upcoming 12th JS polls at Jhalakathi DC office.

It should be monitored whether every voter comes to the polling station without any obstacle and exercise his/her franchise properly, Ahsan Habib said, adding, "If the voters tell journalists that the vote was fair, that will be our success.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"But if they say that anarchy is going on in the polling centres and the voting is being influenced by muscle power, everything will be zero."

He further said, "We as well as the country's people want all political parties to take part in the elections. But their [who are reluctant to join polls] agenda is slightly different, which is not constitutional. So it is not our job."

Noting that the EC will welcome whatever the political parties decide sitting together, Ahsan Habib said, "We want to reassure the voters that they could come to the polling stations and cast votes without fear. Law enforcement agencies will extend all-out cooperation in this regard."

Jhalakathi DC Farah Gul Nijhum presided over the meeting while Additional Commissioner of Barishal Division Md Parvez Hasan, Sector Commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Colonel Rezaul Kabir, Pirojpur DC Md Zahidur Rahman, Barguna DC Md Rafiqul Islam, Jhalakathi SP Md Afruzul Haque Tutul, Barguna SP Md Abdus Salam, Pirojpur SP Md Shafiur Rahman and regional polling officer of Barishal Division Md Alauddin were also present at the meeting.

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / Election Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib / Free and Fair Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

10h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

1h | TBS SPORTS
Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

2h | TBS Today
Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

3h | TBS World
What will be the release exchange on the second day?

What will be the release exchange on the second day?

5h | TBS World