EC postpones voting in Naogaon-2 seat

Election Commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Election Commission (EC) has postponed the voting to Naogaon-2 constituency as independent candidate Aminul Haque, 75, died eight days before the national election slated for 7 January.

The EC took the decision in a meeting at its office in the capital's Agargaon on Friday (29 December) afternoon.

Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary of the Election Commission, said the voting in Naogaon-2 is being postponed as per Section 17 of the Representation of the People Order (RPO).

The EC will reschedule the voting in this constituency, he further said.

New candidates may join the existing candidates after the rescheduling, he added.