EC orders to file case against AL candidate in Jhenidah-1

The Election Commission has ordered the authorities concerned to file a case against Awami League candidate for Jhenidah-1 constituency Abdul Hye for allegedly staging a showdown wielding local weapons.

Md Atiar Rahman, deputy secretary of the Election Commission, sent the instructions to the election officer of Shailkupa upazila today (24 December).

As per the election investigation committee's report, supporters of boat symbol candidate Abdul Hye staged a showdown on the highway near Bhatoi Bazar of Dudhsor union while carrying domestic weapons and batons, causing fear among the public.

Abdul Hye has violated Rule 8 (a), 11 (a), and Rule 12 of the electoral code of conduct through the activities, said the commission.

The commission has instructed the filing of a regular complaint in the judicial magistrate court against the candidate and his supporters for their violations of the electoral code of conduct.