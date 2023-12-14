EC okays transfer of 650 law enforcement members

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 06:10 pm

The transferred personnel include sub-inspectors, police inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, naiks and constables.

A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission has approved the transfer of 650 members of law enforcement agencies with the aim of ensuring a free and fair election.

The Election Commission communicated its decision to the senior secretary of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Mizanur Rahman on Thursday.

The transferred personnel include 37 sub-inspectors, 23 unarmed police inspectors, and 57 assistant sub-inspectors.

Additionally, there is one sergeant, one town sub-inspector, seven naiks, and 524 constables among those transferred.

