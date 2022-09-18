EC, not political parties to dictate use of EVMs: EC Sultana 

It is the Election Commission (EC) which will decide and dictate the use of EVMs (electronic voting machines) in the upcoming national polls, not the political parties, says Election Commissioner Begum Rashida Sultana.

"The main responsibility of the EC is to organise free and fair elections. And the commission will take any decision to implement this objective," she added while addressing the press in Dhaka on Sunday.

She said, "We have tested and reviewed the EVM in various ways and it is a very good device and it will help to hold a free and fair election."

"If we think that using EVMs will ensure a fair election then we will definitely conduct voting using it, whether the political parties like it or not," she added.

Meanwhile, the election commissioner also said that Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Monirul Islam is being relieved from the post of returning officer due to his "biased" stance amid the zilla parishad polls.

