EC must be aware of its duties: Former CEC Abu Hena

Former Chief Election Commissioner Abu Hena has said that the responsibility of the Election Commission is to conduct the elections properly and it should be aware of its duty.

"The Election Commission is independent as per Article 118 of the Constitution. The president is bound to provide whatever manpower the EC requires for the sake of fair elections. So, the commission needs to be aware of its responsibilities for holding elections in a fair manner," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the unveiling ceremony of two books jointly published by Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) and Agamee Prakashani on Wednesday.

He said, "People will have to be cautious too. In order to conduct participatory elections, the Election Commissioner must gain confidence (of the people). Participation of all cannot be ensured unless the EC gains trust."

Speakers at the programme mentioned that the EC has to face problems in verifying the Representation of the People Order (RPO) and affidavits.

Former Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain said there are some gray areas in RPO that need to be worked on.

"Verification of affidavits is another major problem. We faced the same problem while working in the commission. We had sent the information provided by the candidates to the NBR to resolve the issue, but did not get any response," he added.

Sakhawat Hossain also said that the biggest problem is that elections are not held based on information. "You know how the elections are took place. I don't want to repeat that."

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said that democracy is a system where the source of all power is the people and where the people exercise that power either directly or through elected representatives.

And the success of a democratic system largely depends on the effectiveness of oversight structures, he added.