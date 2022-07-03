EC meets 14 foreign envoys

The Election Commission (EC) held a meeting with 14 representatives of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The meeting started at 3pm Sunday (3 July) at the Election Commission Building in Agargaon.

EC Public Relations Director SM Asaduzzaman said the OECD representatives came to pay a courtesy call on the EC.

"Although a 15-member delegation was supposed to arrive, 14 representatives were present at the meeting," he added.

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, Canadian High Commissioner Dr Lilly Nichols, Danish Ambassador Winnie Estrup Petersen, European Union Ambassador Charles Whiteley, Chargé d'Affaires at the French Embassy Guillaume Audren de Kerdrel, German Ambassador Achim Tröster, Italian Ambassador Enrico Nunziata, Ambassador of the Netherlands Anne Van Leeuwen, Norwegian Ambassador Aspen Richter-Wendsen, Spanish Ambassador Francisco Benitez, Swiss Ambassador Nathalie Chuard, Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan and Japanese Deputy Hhief of Mission Hiroyuki Yamaya attended the meeting.