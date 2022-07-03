EC meets 14 foreign envoys

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 04:48 pm

Related News

EC meets 14 foreign envoys

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 04:48 pm
EC meets 14 foreign envoys

The Election Commission (EC) held a meeting with 14 representatives of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The meeting started at 3pm Sunday (3 July) at the Election Commission Building in Agargaon. 

EC Public Relations Director SM Asaduzzaman said the OECD representatives came to pay a courtesy call on the EC. 

"Although a 15-member delegation was supposed to arrive, 14 representatives were present at the meeting," he added.

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, Canadian High Commissioner Dr Lilly Nichols, Danish Ambassador Winnie Estrup Petersen, European Union Ambassador Charles Whiteley, Chargé d'Affaires at the French Embassy Guillaume Audren de Kerdrel, German Ambassador Achim Tröster, Italian Ambassador Enrico Nunziata, Ambassador of the Netherlands Anne Van Leeuwen, Norwegian Ambassador Aspen Richter-Wendsen, Spanish Ambassador Francisco Benitez, Swiss Ambassador Nathalie Chuard, Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan and Japanese Deputy Hhief of Mission Hiroyuki Yamaya attended the meeting.

Top News

Election Commission / Foreign envoys

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

5h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

6h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

8h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

7h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

7h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

19h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years