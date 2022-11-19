EC making its best effort for a level-playing field: Commissioner Habib

The Election Commission is trying its best to create a level-playing field for an inclusive election, said Election Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib Khan on Saturday.

"The Election Commission is trying to create a level-playing field with the participation of all parties. But I believe that, the level-playing field currently exists, and the willingness and participation of all political parties are needed now," he said.

Habib said this while talking to reporters after visiting the voter enrollment activities with photographs at Nababganj High School in Chapainawabganj.

"The EC has a discussion with different political parties and any parties still can sit with us as there is no lack of sincerity among us to hold a free, fair and neutral election after creating a level-playing field," he added.

He also said that they are performing their duties accurately as per the nation's constitution.

Referring to the remark of a foreign envoy, Habib said "The government and the ministry concerned will talk about it. Our duty is to implement the election process as per the constitution. To ensure it, we'll do whatever is needed."

Deputy Commissioner AKM Galiv Khan, Superintendent of Chapainawabganj Police AHM Abdur Rakib, Regional Election Officer of Rajshahi division Saiful Islam, District Election Officer Motawakkil rahman and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Roushan Ali were present there.