EC making its best effort for a level-playing field: Commissioner Habib

Bangladesh

UNB
19 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 04:30 pm

Related News

EC making its best effort for a level-playing field: Commissioner Habib

UNB
19 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 04:30 pm
Election Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib. Photo: UNB
Election Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib. Photo: UNB

The Election Commission is trying its best to create a level-playing field for an inclusive election, said Election Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib Khan on Saturday.

"The Election Commission is trying to create a level-playing field with the participation of all parties. But I believe that, the level-playing field currently exists, and the willingness and participation of all political parties are needed now," he said.

Habib said this while talking to reporters after visiting the voter enrollment activities with photographs at Nababganj High School in Chapainawabganj.

"The EC has a discussion with different political parties and any parties still can sit with us as there is no lack of sincerity among us to hold a free, fair and neutral election after creating a level-playing field," he added.

He also said that they are performing their duties accurately as per the nation's constitution.

Referring to the remark of a foreign envoy, Habib said "The government and the ministry concerned will talk about it. Our duty is to implement the election process as per the constitution. To ensure it, we'll do whatever is needed."

Deputy Commissioner AKM Galiv Khan, Superintendent of Chapainawabganj Police AHM Abdur Rakib, Regional Election Officer of Rajshahi division Saiful Islam, District Election Officer Motawakkil rahman and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Roushan Ali were present there.

Election Commission / Election Commission (EC) / Election Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

7h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

5h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

4h | Panorama
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

5m | Videos
Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

1h | Videos
Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

2h | Videos
How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday